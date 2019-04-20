These Are the Top 25 Most Popular Cars on Instagram

Instagram is one of the biggest places for auto enthusiasts to show off their cars. I, for one, have spent countless hours scrolling through my feed, posting photos of my cars and hobbies, as well as figuring out how to squeeze everything I wanted to in my bio—all in the name of internet scene points.

As it turns out, only one of my cars (spoiler: it's a Miata) has made it to Veygo's list of top-25 most popular cars posted on Instagram. Just how well does yours fare?

If you happen to own a Ford Mustang, the answer is: very well. In fact, the sports coupe has out-posted popular commuter cars, exotic supercars, and even lavish luxury rides. Not surprising considering the 55-year-old model has sold more than 500,000 examples of its latest-generation pony since 2015. Veygo compiled a list of presently constructed vehicles and began looking for posts, looking at the two most popular vehicle hashtags and tallying each post in order to crown one model as the king of Instagram. Unfortunately for classic car enthusiasts, out-of-production cars were not considered for the study.