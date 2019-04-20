These Are the Top 25 Most Popular Cars on Instagram
Just because you’re a big spender doesn’t necessarily mean you’re the top dog on IG.
Instagram is one of the biggest places for auto enthusiasts to show off their cars. I, for one, have spent countless hours scrolling through my feed, posting photos of my cars and hobbies, as well as figuring out how to squeeze everything I wanted to in my bio—all in the name of internet scene points.
As it turns out, only one of my cars (spoiler: it's a Miata) has made it to Veygo's list of top-25 most popular cars posted on Instagram. Just how well does yours fare?
If you happen to own a Ford Mustang, the answer is: very well. In fact, the sports coupe has out-posted popular commuter cars, exotic supercars, and even lavish luxury rides. Not surprising considering the 55-year-old model has sold more than 500,000 examples of its latest-generation pony since 2015. Veygo compiled a list of presently constructed vehicles and began looking for posts, looking at the two most popular vehicle hashtags and tallying each post in order to crown one model as the king of Instagram. Unfortunately for classic car enthusiasts, out-of-production cars were not considered for the study.
Just in case you're looking to nitpick over more specific statistics for the cars grouped more closely together at the bottom of the board, we've also prepared a text-version of the above chart.
- Ford Mustang: 11,947,872
- Honda Civic: 7,402,365
- Nissan GT-R: 7,019,123
- BMW M3: 5,817,457
- Jeep Wrangler: 5,137,019
- Chevrolet Camaro: 4,686,969
- Chevrolet Corvette: 3,963,740
- BMW M4: 3,432,052
- Lamborghini Aventador: 3,085,336
- Audi R8: 2,900,314
- BMW M5: 2,741,911
- Subaru Impreza: 2,670,309
- Chevrolet Silverado: 2,254,244
- Lamborghini Huracan: 2,203,050
- Mini Cooper: 2,131,312
- Porsche Carrera: 2,077,459
- Porsche 911: 1,940,424
- Honda Civic Type R: 1,834,422
- Audi A4: 1,591,794
- Toyota Corolla: 1,492,653
- Vauxhall Corsa: 1,423,252
- Mazda MX-5: 1,411,558
- BMW M2: 1,389,175
- Audi S3: 1,311,889
- Volkswagen Golf: 1,266,535
There are also some interesting statistics that can be disseminated from the study data, more so than just the makes and models of the cars. For example, for every one truck or SUV that finds its spot on the list, six sports cars appear. Here's a breakdown showing just how well specific types of vehicles are represented on the 'Gram.
But let's say that you're an Instagrammer on a budget. What car should you buy that puts you with the "in-crowd" without spending Lamborghini Aventador money? While this might not be the best way to decide on which car to buy, we'll oblige in aiding without questioning your judgment.
The Vauxhall Corsa and Subaru Impreza rank as the two cars with the lowest MSRPs (below both the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic), but they aren't exactly going to win any prizes for being popular. Instead a moderately, priced Ford Mustang, which happens to be the most popular car on Instagram, might be a better buy...if fitting in is all you care about. But if you're looking for moderate popularity and have a millionaire's budget, why not splurge on something more expensive?
Here are a few more interesting statistics:
- Out of all 289 cars researched, Toyota had the most vehicles on the list with 46 models.
- BMW has the highest number of total posts, coming in at 19.9 million.
- Audi was a close second with 17.8 million, followed by Ford with 14.2 million.
- Lotus had the fewest number of posts.
- One vehicle alone generated 127,227 posts.
- Chevrolet had the highest number of average posts per vehicle: 3.6 million
- Jaguar had the least: 102,491
