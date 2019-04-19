Watch a Huge Metal Ramp Fly Across the Highway and Violently Crash Into a Car
A vehicle ran over what looks like a bike ramp, sending it across four lanes and creating a Final Destination kind of moment.
It's not uncommon to have to swerve around debris on the highway, but it's not often that said debris wants to kill you. Generally, these items are pretty small; coolers, tree branches, the occasional item left on a commuter's roof. Other times, larger items can be found on the road as well, and these can cause a lot more damage or even death. This particular driver in Las Vegas, Nevada became one of the unluckier victims on the receiving end of a rather large piece of debris: a loading ramp.
"I was driving on the freeway when a loose ladder became airborne and smashed into the windshield of the car," read the description of the YouTube video.
Unbeknownst to the driver, however, the item which struck her car doesn't appear to be a ladder, but instead a loading ramp, similar to what one would use to load a motorcycle onto a trailer or pickup truck.
The ramp hitting the car with the dash cam was the end result of a domino effect of unfortunate events. The loading ramp was resting on the right-most lane next to an SUV parked on the shoulder, when a Smart, Scion, or tiny-car look alike struck the ramp and sent it skidding into traffic, all the way through four lanes of vehicles until it was struck by yet another unsuspecting minivan. Ultimately, the game of ramp pinball ended up smashing the camera vehicle and causing quite a bit of damage—and a very, very scary moment for the occupants.
The clip itself is short, but it reminds us just how important it is to have a dash cam for your daily travels. While this particular event would likely end in a comprehensive insurance claim, the situation could have been much different should the ramp have entered the vehicle's cabin.
For now, the driver should feel lucky that this didn't play out like the infamous log scene from Final Destination.
