Watch a Turkey Survive Crashing Into Semi Truck at High Speed, Only to Escape and Get Hit by Other Car

The driver of a semi truck recently found himself in a funky situation when a large turkey crashed through the windshield of his vehicle while traveling down the highway. Lucikly, no one was injured in the accident, but the turkey did make himself at home in the sleeper portion of the truck, forcing the driver to pull over and attempt to shoo him out. Well, let's just say that he succeeded at that, but the turkey not so much.

Kevin Bokelman, the trucker who uploaded this video showing the turkey in his semi, says that he made multiple attempts to shoo away the wild bird, but it wouldn't budge. The footage shows Bokelman shouting commands at the turkey, making noises and startling the bird in an attempt to have it leave through the passenger's side door. After a few seconds, he walks around to the driver's side of the truck and opens the sleeper cab's only door, which happens to be facing the interstate.

Finally, the bird decides to make its exit, immediately hopping into traffic like a terrible game of fowl-frogger. You can probably guess what happens next.