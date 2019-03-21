Watch a Hit-and-Run Driver in a Nissan Altima Crash Fleeing a Chevy Camaro SS

The arc of the moral universe bent quickly towards justice for a hit-and-run driver in a Nissan Altima in Texas earlier this month when she struck a Chevrolet Camaro SS, fled the scene with the Camaro in hot pursuit, and crashed less than a minute later after losing control on a sharp turn—and helpfully, the whole thing was filmed on the victim's dash cam and smartphone.

Uploaded to YouTube this week, the clip opens on a grey morning in Austin from the vantage point of the 2017 Chevy Camaro SS loping through traffic. The Nissan Altima that will soon play a starring role can be seen right away, easing down an inside left turn lane toward an intersection ahead of the Camaro, which is pulling up in a second left turn lane on the outside. As the both reach the turn, the Altima driver continues straight and plows directly into the side of the Camaro.

It's a pretty low-speed collision, but a good shunt nonetheless. There's no sound yet—we're not treated to the reaction of the Camaro driver. But we're sure it's a quick shift from shock to boiling anger as he watches the Altima flee and briefly drive on the wrong side of the road to get away. That's when he makes his decision. "I have a 2017 Camaro SS with 470hp," he writes. The chase is on. It's also short-lived.