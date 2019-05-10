This 2002 Jordan F1 Car With Will Make Your Racing Dreams Come True for $293,000

Again, this Jordan is a running, driving example, but...there's no V-10. Honda doesn't let its F1 engines—even the ones that are generations old—fall into private hands (even that Honda F1 car masquerading as Mercedes-AMG doesn't have the real deal). This Jordan is instead powered by a Judd KV, a 3.0-liter racing V-8 that was used for Formula 3000 cars of the era. De-limited, this engine can spin all the way up to 10,500 rpm, and make as much as 520 horsepower. So, this Jordan is still nothing short of a rocket with the Judd in the back.

If you're a purist who insists on owning an F1 car with an F1 engine, you might want to instead cozy up with Ferrari. They let you "buy" their historic F1 cars and take them out for track days, though it insists on taking the cars back to Maranello when you're done. On the plus side, that means they do all the wrenching, but on the minus, you can't walk your drinking buddies out to your garage to show off your race car.