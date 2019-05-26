High Rollers: These Are Las Vegas' Favorites to Win the 2019 Indianapolis 500

Memorial Day Weekend brings about a full schedule of world-class racing, from F1 on the streets of Monaco to NASCAR at the Charlotte oval and, most notably for some, IndyCar at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This year marks the 103rd running of the Indy 500 and, accounting for the threat of rain, all looks in order to bring about another instant-classic competition. Drivers are preparing this morning to line up three-abreast in their respective rows headed into the treacherous Turn 1, but the race's end result is unpredictable.

That just makes it more entertaining for the famous bettors of Las Vegas.

Winning odds have been updated on May 26, just before the initial green flag flies at IMS. As many would expect, past victors have the upper hand in terms of likelihood to drink the milk once more—and last year's star, Will Power, is the favorite to repeat in 2019.

Will Power (7/1)

Simon Pagenaud (7/1)

Alexander Rossi (8/1)

Josef Newgarden (8/1)

Scott Dixon (10/1)

Ed Carpenter (10/1)

Colton Herta (12/1)

Spencer Pigot (12/1)

Helio Castroneves (14/1)

Ryan Hunter-Reay (20/1)

Marco Andretti (20/1)

Sebastien Bourdais (20/1)

Ed Jones (20/1)

Graham Rahal (25/1)

Takuma Sato (25/1)

Tony Kanaan (30/1)

James Hinchcliffe (40/1)

Conor Daly (40/1)

Zach Veach (40/1)

Marcus Ericsson (50/1)

Felix Rosenqvist (60/1)

JR Hildebrand (60/1)

Matteus Leist (80/1)

Oriel Servia (80/1)

Jordan King (100/1)

James Davison (100/1)

Charlie Kimball (100/1)

Santino Ferrucci (200/1)

Jack Harvey (200/1)

Kyle Kaiser (500/1)

Ben Hanley (1000/1)

Pippa Mann (1000/1)

At 7/1, Power narrowly edges out fellow Team Penske driver and Indy 500 polesitter Simon Pagenaud (8/1). Josef Newgarden, another prizefighter in Penske's lineup, also boasts 8/1 odds, as does 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

Fan favorites Ed Carpenter (12/1) and three-time Indy hero Helio Castroneves (14/1) find themselves a bit further back in terms of favor with Vegas' high-rollers.

Then, at the opposite end of the spectrum, underdogs like Meyer Shank Racing's Jack Harvey (200/1) and Juncos Racing's Kyle Kaiser (500/1) face a mighty tall task in defeating the rest of the field. However, no other drivers can match that of Pippa Mann (1,000/1), who qualified 30th in her Clauson-Marshall Racing Chevrolet, and DragonSpeed's Ben Hanley (1,000/1), who qualified 27th. Mann was able to make the field of 33 cars this year after being infamously bumped from the competition in 2018; this is Hanley's rookie year at the "500."

In all, these predictions don't necessarily reflect what's to come on Sunday afternoon. But, if you're looking for a safe bet or a major payoff, these are all important to keep in mind should you decide to lay out a bit of last-minute cash.