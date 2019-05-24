IndyCar to Implement New Aeroscreen Cockpit Safety Device in 2020

IndyCar has solidified plans to implement a new Aeroscreen cockpit safety device, designed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, starting with the 2020 season.

The topic of introducing equipment to better protect IndyCar drivers from hazardous on-track debris has long been debated and picked up steam when Formula 1 announced its Halo device in 2017. Over time IndyCar has tested various methods and fixtures before deciding on the Aeroscreen, which was revealed during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

“Since the first prototypes were developed and demonstrated in 2016, the potential of Aeroscreen to improve the safety for drivers in the event of frontal impacts in the cockpit area of cars has been clear,” said Christian Horner, Red Bull Advanced Technologies CEO and Red Bull Racing team principal. “This new partnership with IndyCar gives us at Red Bull Advanced Technologies the go-ahead to fully explore that potential, and to deliver a protection system that will help prevent serious injuries and potentially save lives in the U.S.’ premier single-seater series."