Three Indy 500 Winners. Fifteen Minutes. One Unscripted Interview

The week before the Indy 500 is always fun for us: That's when drivers come around on their annual pre-race media tour. This year we scored 15 minutes with Indy 500 winners Alex Rossi (2016 winner) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014) of Andretti Motorsport, and Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, and 2009) of Team Penske, who’s after that elusive fourth win. Unlike some racing drivers' reputation as being too serious, the Indy guys are always a good time.

On this episode of AFTER/DRIVE, we talked about Bump Day pros and cons, the status of the current IndyCar speedway package, the promise of more power from all-new engines in 2021. All that and typical Indy 500-week shenanigans.