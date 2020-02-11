This US Air Force-Sponsored IndyCar Racer Has the Hottest Livery of 2020
Good job, Conor Daly.
As we know, IndyCar's 2020 grid is going to look way different than in years past thanks to the all-new Aeroscreen safety device. It provides drivers with protection from on-track debris and simultaneously changes the aesthetics of the Dallara DW12 chassis it's fitted to. Luckily, livery designers are having a heyday with the fresh element and using it to their advantage. That said, none—at least so far—have done it better than those behind Conor Daly's No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
Daly has a longstanding sponsorship deal with the United States Air Force, and that co-op has produced a slew of great liveries before this design. The Indiana native's 2020 entry, though, builds on all of his previous schemes to create the boss-level race car unveiled on Monday.
First off, the stealth grey and vibrant red hues set the stage for a killer 'fit from the start. This is only improved by the shark face motif which has appeared on several of Daly's previous racers, not to mention WWII-era fighter planes. Red and white striping adorns the Chevy's rear wing, as well as the fin atop its engine cover. Capital lettering across the road course-spec wing pulls it all together, reading "AIM HIGH."
Collectively, this ensemble ties in a host of stellar style components while also making light of the Aeroscreen rather than leaving it barren and boring. Although it's coated in body-colored paint, it's nicely incorporated while offering even more advertising space to keep the USAF happy. We don't mind it either because as long as Daly's got sponsorship, he'll be in the mix for a shot at long-awaited IndyCar glory.
Honorable mentions include Chip Ganassi Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, whose black-and-blue No. 10 NTT Data Honda is undeniably menacing. Graham Rahal's No. 15 United Rentals Honda is another nice example and given its red, white, and blue theme, it's got a classic feel on what's becoming an increasingly modern machine.
Still, neither are quite on the level of Daly's ECR Chevrolet.
Think we're dead wrong about the greatest 2020 IndyCar livery (so far)? Drop a comment below. Got a tip? Send it our way: tips@thedrive.com
