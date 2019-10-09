Watch Car Collector John Campion, Fighting Leukemia, Use an F1 Car As Medicine

Some of you will recognize the name John Campion. The 56-year-old car collector has made waves in enthusiast circles for his collection, with his crowing jewels being his extensively covered Martini-livered rally cars. Facing his own mortality after a leukemia diagnosis and bone marrow transplant, and not ascribing to traditional recovery methods, Campion took his Guinness-livered 1981 March 811 F1 car to the only FIA-sanctioned track in Ireland; Mondello Park.

When Campion found out about his illness, he says he and his wife had a good cry and then in true Irish fashion, said, “We’ll get through this.” Campion says he was in the hospital on and off for three and a half months, culminating in his bone marrow transplant. Three weeks after, the Irishman told his friends he was going to Ireland, going to Mondello Park, taking his 1981 March 811 F1 car, and driving it on track. Few argued.

When the idea solidified in Campion’s mind, he rang up Leo Nulty, the man in charge of Mondello Park’s annual historic’s races. In Campion’s own words, “The man responsible for the whole thing, Leo Nulty—an absolute character. So, that’s the fella I called up and said, ‘Leo, you got the historics going?’ and he says, ‘I do,’ so I says, ‘Let’s go.’” That, apparently, was that.