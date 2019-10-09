Watch Car Collector John Campion, Fighting Leukemia, Use an F1 Car As Medicine
“You can’t do this” isn’t a phrase in John Campion’s mind.
Some of you will recognize the name John Campion. The 56-year-old car collector has made waves in enthusiast circles for his collection, with his crowing jewels being his extensively covered Martini-livered rally cars. Facing his own mortality after a leukemia diagnosis and bone marrow transplant, and not ascribing to traditional recovery methods, Campion took his Guinness-livered 1981 March 811 F1 car to the only FIA-sanctioned track in Ireland; Mondello Park.
When Campion found out about his illness, he says he and his wife had a good cry and then in true Irish fashion, said, “We’ll get through this.” Campion says he was in the hospital on and off for three and a half months, culminating in his bone marrow transplant. Three weeks after, the Irishman told his friends he was going to Ireland, going to Mondello Park, taking his 1981 March 811 F1 car, and driving it on track. Few argued.
When the idea solidified in Campion’s mind, he rang up Leo Nulty, the man in charge of Mondello Park’s annual historic’s races. In Campion’s own words, “The man responsible for the whole thing, Leo Nulty—an absolute character. So, that’s the fella I called up and said, ‘Leo, you got the historics going?’ and he says, ‘I do,’ so I says, ‘Let’s go.’” That, apparently, was that.
Campion, still recovering after his bone marrow transplant at the time got his race team together to prep the car, Derek Daly—the original F1 driver of Campion’s March—to tag along, and everyone left the United States for Ireland and Mondello’s flowing tarmac. Because when you’re staring down death, why not? What’s there left to lose?
When the day finally came, and with a push from his mechanics, Campion left pit lane and let the March’s Cosworth DFV V-8 roar down the front straight. Of his first time being back in the car, Campion says, “I’m on the track, I’m coming down the front straight, and I was absolutely crying. My wife was there. My stepdaughter was there. And I was really, really emotional, but I knew there and then that I was going to be ok.”
The short 5-minute documentary is absolutely worth your time, not only to listen to the savagery of that Cosworth V-8, but to hear John’s words, the words of his friends and family, and to see that life is meant for doing things you love. No one is going to look back at their life on their deathbed and wish they’d made or hoarded more money. They’ll look back and wish they had done something like what John did here.
- RELATEDF1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Pick up Pieces Left by Ferrari to Win Russian Grand PrixWhat looked like a perfect race weekend for Ferrari fell to shambles as repeated, unforeseen problems ruined the team’s strategy.READ NOW
- RELATEDF1: McLaren Returning to Mercedes-AMG Engine Supply in 2021The Woking-based constructor is ditching Renault once its current contract expires after next season.READ NOW
- RELATEDWilliams Reveals New-for-2019 F1 Car, Replacement for Outgoing Title Sponsor MartiniWith talented drivers on board and a new design, is a Williams resurgence in the cards?READ NOW
- RELATEDHistoric Lancia Delta S4 Group B Rally Car Crashed to Bits at Goodwood Festival of SpeedNo spectators were harmed and the driver walked away uninjured but, sadly, the same can't be said for the car.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ultimate Group B Rally Collection Is up for Auction at No ReserveThis is the stuff that dreams are made of.READ NOW