Watch: Rental Cars Lap Turkish Grand Prix Track to Rough Up 'Shit' Surface Before F1 Race

Formula 1 hasn’t raced in Istanbul for nine years, and the Turkish Grand Prix organizers decided to gift drivers with a resurfaced track four weeks ago. With no prior support races, which would have normally broken in the new tarmac, yesterday’s practice laps were interesting. Or, as Lewis Hamilton put it after his session, "It's shit with a capital S." To try to rough in the track, race officials tried something unusual: sending everyday rental cars out for hot laps after the practice sessions yesterday. McLaren technician Lee Mathurin shared a video of cars seen lapping the circuit on Friday night, first spotted by WTF1.

"It's terrifying the whole way around," Hamilton said to ESPN. "It's almost like there's wet patches all over because you are on slicks, accelerating and [the loss of grip] just goes so fast. For some reason this surface is so smooth, a lot of the older circuits, are a lot more open between the stones, so it works the tire more. This one is super closed, flat and shiny and I guess there's oil seeps from the tarmac.” Thus, the rental car rough-up. Unfortunately we'll never know if it worked or not, because it immediately rained on Saturday during qualifying.