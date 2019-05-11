IndyCar Grand Prix: Penske's Simon Pagenaud Edges Out Scott Dixon in Wet and Wild Race

Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud collected his second IndyCar Grand Prix victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The Flying French blitzed past Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon with just two laps to go in the wet and wild race, officially maintaining Penske's dominance during the first of two May races at the Brickyard. Dixon ultimately came home in second place, while Jack Harvey scored a well-deserved third place for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR). The 85-lap race on at Indy's road course proved to be more chaotic than usual thanks to ever-changing weather conditions, which kept the IndyCar field on their tippy-toes at all times. Whether on wets or drys, the slipping and sliding was constant around the 2.43-mile circuit, catching even the most skilled drivers like Helio Castroneves, Takuma Sato, and former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson off guard. The latter lost control of his Honda-powered machine on turn 14 early on in the race, smashing into the Turn 1 wall of the oval track configuration.

"I took a lot of risks for sure, maybe more than Dixon needed to take some risk because we were in a position where I can take some risks right now, and the car was so good that I just gave it 100 percent, 100 percent every lap," said Pagenaud. "We caught Scott by a lot - and I guess you call it the penultimate lap, the one before the last - and I realized that I had a shot, but I was out of push-to-pass, so my only chance was to get him on the infield. But quite frankly, none of the passes I made today I planned. I just drove with full instinct mode, and it worked out." IndyCar's youngest winner Colton Herta also retired due to contact on lap 15, forcing the young talent to claim his third DNF in a row and leaving him with higher hopes for the big race later this month. Another young hopeful, A.J. Foyt Racing's Matheus Leist, managed to hang with the big boys on Saturday and come home a career-best fourth place. Leis had fought for second and third place during the dry-to-wet tire scramble, but couldn't keep up once Dixon and Pagenaud came roaring back.

