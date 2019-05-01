For Sale: Sebastian Vettel-Driven F1 BMW-Sauber and Vintage 1946 BMW F2 Racers

Two historic BMW open-wheelers have surfaced for sale on Race Cars Direct , making us crave a good 'ol dose of Bavarian sheet metal. The lineup: one is a postwar Formula 2 race car, and the other a modern Formula 1 car that's been piloted by famous F1 drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica, and Nick Heidfeld. Of course, if you have a hard time choosing one over the other for your perfect weekend getaway, we suggest simply buying both.

Constructed in the wake of World War II for the newly developed Formula 2, this BMW F2 car has a tube-frame chassis and a drivetrain sourced from pre-war BMWs. Up front sits a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated inline six that sends a whopping 90 horsepower to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission, also sourced from a pre-war BMW 326 or 327.

Power flows from the driveshaft to a 326-sourced differential, and into axles from a 327, which supports the chassis using leaf springs from (again) a 326. Controlling spring movement is, surprisingly, an adjustable shock absorber setup, which looks high-tech compared to the rest of the car.

Like most race cars of its era, this BMW has no serial number, but it does have documents from the FIA that attest to its status as a vintage race car, meaning it can compete in FIA-sanctioned vintage races. This car is listed for sale without a price, because if you're looking to take up vintage racing as a hobby, money probably isn't an object to you.