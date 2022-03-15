An Actual F1 Car Was Used to Make Sebastian Vettel’s Home Sim Racing Rig

We've all heard of taking work home from the office, but for you and me, that probably ends at a few late-night emails. Sebastian Vettel, though, is taking the concept to the next level. After logistical issues caused the Formula 1 driver to miss scheduled simulator seat time before the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last year, Aston Martin Racing built Vettel a home sim-racing rig that's above and beyond other setups.
For one, it's not just some screens and a wheel—it's actually based on an R&D F1 chassis from the 2021 season and features a halo, mirrors, and a full cockpit setup. The seat isn't your typical gamer chair, either; instead, it features Vettel's actual belts, headrest, and seat pulled straight from the cockpit of his 2021 car so that the simulator fits him the same way the real car does. A legit F1 steering wheel and a triple set of monitors complete the package.