An Actual F1 Car Was Used to Make Sebastian Vettel’s Home Sim Racing Rig

Vettel himself is no stranger to home sim racing, having competed in virtual Grand Prix events during the start of the pandemic against a host of other world-famous pro drivers. That said, the four-time champion has never had a personal rig like before. The new simulator's construction took months, having started in April of last year, and was overseen by the team's senior garage equipment manager Matt Tomalin. Gaming rig manufacturer Pro Sim was involved, as well, to bring its expertise to steering and pedal tuning to ensure Vettel's living-room practice car handles as much like the real thing as possible.

The Drive reached out to Aston Martin Racing for further comment on the rig, but a spokesperson declined to give more details. As a result, there's no official word on what this entire endeavor cost, or what underlying tech runs the system. It's safe to assume that it's worth a slight bit more than my current Xbox controller paired with a two-year-old homebuilt PC.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact her directly: victoria.scott@thedrive.com