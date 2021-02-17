Sebastian Vettel Is So Done With Ferrari He Is Selling His F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari

When four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel signed with Scuderia Ferrari, he did so in the hopes of emulating his childhood hero Michael Schumacher. Vettel, however, never realized his dream, spending his first two years adrift of the dominant Silver Arrows, another two flinching in direct competition with them, and his last two years being shown up by young hotshot Charles Leclerc. So, having been tacitly shown the door by Ferrari, Vettel seemingly wants to purge his life of the Cavallino, which means liquidating his collection of extremely-coveted Ferrari road cars.

The Vettel collection recently surfaced for sale through British exotics and vintage broker Tom Hartley Junior, who announced the cars' listings through Instagram. Hartley has an established working relationship with Vettel, having sold off the helmet Vettel wore for his final podium with Ferrari for charity late last year. Now, Hartley is dealing eight exotic cars of Vettel's, all of which have minimal mileage, and five of which are Ferraris.