Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Is Selling Off His Ferrari Collection

After Sebastian Vettel sold all his Ferraris earlier this year in what you might call a post-breakup clearout, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff is now commissioning the same auction house to trim down his own garage. Although presumably not motivated by seething resentment for a team that maligned him, he's shedding a couple of his own Ferraris and somehow, a fairly unique AMG that Wolff even helped develop as a driver. Tom Hartley Jnr is the auction house charged with selling the cars as individual lots, and is advertising them as coming from Toto Wolff's personal collection. There's a LaFerrari Aperta, a Ferrari Enzo and the Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series, which Wolff hooned around the Nordschleife back in 2008 to help develop into a run of just 350 cars that were, at the time, the most powerful Mercedes production cars.

Wolff may have done the driving to develop the car but he hasn't gone far in it since he bought one, with only 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) on it. His Enzo has seen even less running, with just 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) while the LaFerrari Aperta reportedly only has delivery miles. The SL65 and LaFerrari Aperta are owned from new and come with everything including original sale certificates. The Enzo was apparently sold to Wolff by Tom Hartley Jnr in 2014 and presumably hasn't seen a lot of action since, given the fairly obvious conflict with the head of Mercedes-Benz motorsport driving a Ferrari. Speaking of optics, Wolff himself says there's nothing to be read into the sale. He's just clearing some stuff out for the extremely valid reason that he doesn't drive them. We're all about that here—ok?—I can't afford a supercar but I don't want the people who can to just keep them as museum pieces.

