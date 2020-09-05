A $4,500,000 LaFerrari Aperta Is the Perfect Mini-Golf Obstacle

Quarantine life can make us come up with new, and admittedly odd, ways to entertain the mind. If you're anything like me, you've learned one new card trick or watched yet one more version of Sharknado. Of course, we all deal with 2020 differently—but it's safe to say professional golfer Ian Poulter has us beat by a long shot. Pun intended.

Poulter took to practicing trick shots around his house as he often does, but this time he decided to involve his multi-million-dollar Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. Because what better way to raise the stakes than to hit golf balls at your ultra-limited Prancing Horse?

The video shows Poulter rolling into the camera frame at the wheel of his car while playing Know Yourself by Drake in the background. After swinging the door open in true hypercar style, he exits the car and walks over to the ball for the shot. Then, without giving it much thought, he simply nails the shot and drives the golf ball through the driver's side window.