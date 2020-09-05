A $4,500,000 LaFerrari Aperta Is the Perfect Mini-Golf Obstacle
Pro golfer Ian Poulter shows us why he makes the big bucks.
Quarantine life can make us come up with new, and admittedly odd, ways to entertain the mind. If you're anything like me, you've learned one new card trick or watched yet one more version of Sharknado. Of course, we all deal with 2020 differently—but it's safe to say professional golfer Ian Poulter has us beat by a long shot. Pun intended.
Poulter took to practicing trick shots around his house as he often does, but this time he decided to involve his multi-million-dollar Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. Because what better way to raise the stakes than to hit golf balls at your ultra-limited Prancing Horse?
The video shows Poulter rolling into the camera frame at the wheel of his car while playing Know Yourself by Drake in the background. After swinging the door open in true hypercar style, he exits the car and walks over to the ball for the shot. Then, without giving it much thought, he simply nails the shot and drives the golf ball through the driver's side window.
The Aperta is the convertible version of the ultimate Ferrari, the self-titled LaFerrari. Only 201 examples were built, and featured a 950-horsepower, 6.2-liter V12 engine paired to a 120 kW motor hybrid powertrain capable of a 218-mph top speed.
In March 2020, RM Sotheby's online-only Palm Beach auction featured a yellow LaFerrari Aperta with an asking price of $4.5 million. Last year, there was a listing for another LaFerrari Aperta with just 174 miles asking $7 million. So, not exactly the car you should be smacking golf balls through—unless you have Poulter's credentials.
The British pro golfer has a particular fondness for Italy's finest. In 2015, Poulter posted a photo on Twitter showing the completion of his car collection, which at the time, features a Ferrari 288 GT0, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, all dressed in red, and parked in his front lawn.
Upon closer look, you'll see that the video's caption features a sponsored hashtag for Aurae Lifestyle, which appears to be an invitation-only card membership program. Reportedly, the membership includes an 18k gold credit card and a concierge service that shows you the "coolest" ways to spend money. Cool.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWatch a Ferrari LaFerrari Blast to 231 MPH on an Empty German AutobahnThat's way faster than its advertised top speed.READ NOW
- RELATEDThere's a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Available With Just 174 Miles for $7 Million'Serious inquiries only' is Point-One-Percentese for 'no tire kickers.'READ NOW
- RELATEDSeason’s Greetings From a 217-MPH Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Hauling a Christmas TreeWell, we did ask Santa for a LaFerrari under the tree.READ NOW