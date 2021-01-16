Thieves on the Run After Removing Tracking Device From Rental 2019 Lamborghini Urus
They forfeited a $10,000 deposit for the customized widebody luxury SUV.
Many of us have neglected to turn in a library book on time. Some of us may have borrowed something from a friend and forgot all about it. But a black Lamborghini Urus with a red interior? You’d think that would be top of mind to return.
Someone decided they deserved a day-after-Christmas treat and rented a Urus from Mississauga, Ontario-based GTA Exotics. It’s not an inexpensive vehicle to rent or buy; GTA Exotics charges $1500-$1600 per day. That includes 100 miles on the clock and requires about $200 each day for insurance. The exotic-vehicle rental company also offers the vehicle at $219 for a half-hour, according to an Instagram post. A little celebrity nugget: GTA's feed also features a throwback video of a young Drake in a Mercedes-Benz on his way to a club performance.
Not long after it was rented–with a security deposit of $10,000–the customer-turned-thief disabled the tracking device and hightailed it out of there. The Urus starts at $200,000 plus, but most of these luxury SUVs are customized at a much higher price point. This particular Urus has (had?) a 640-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It was also modified with a sharp widebody kit, black on black.
As we reported in January, the Urus has overtaken the rest of the brand’s models in sales by a large margin. Lamborghini reported 8,205 vehicles sold worldwide in 2019, which is up 30 percent from 2018. If you’re going to have an SUV, you might as well have one that goes from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 3.2 seconds.
Toronto’s finest are on the case; the police issued a statement on January 11 with a call for the missing SUV. It has been gone for three weeks at this point, and the hope that it will be found intact is fairly slim. GTA Exotics has an impressive fleet, including supercars from Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, and Nissan. They also have a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III I’d like to own myself, but would not dream of stealing.
