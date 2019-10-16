Reckless 14-Year-Old Crashes Into Lamborghini Urus With Stolen Subaru Forester

A 14-year-old Australian boy was arrested following a police pursuit that ended with the subject crashing a stolen Subaru Forester into a new Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Police in the port city of Fremantle, Australia were conducting routine patrol on Tuesday night when they received word that a stolen Forester had been spotted in nearby. The vehicle, which had been stolen during a home burglary on Oct. 6, was eventually spotted by officers as it sat parked in a driveway within their jurisdiction.

The officers quickly parked their department-issued Toyota Hilux behind the Forester and exited the vehicle. It was at that time that police allege the Forester rapidly reversed into the Hilux and took off, but the boy didn't make it far. The street where officers had located the vehicle was relatively short, and the pursuit ended after the teenager collided with the Lamborghini Urus before it even left the block.