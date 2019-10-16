Reckless 14-Year-Old Crashes Into Lamborghini Urus With Stolen Subaru Forester
The juvenile attempted to flee police a second time but failed to make it more than a block before t-boning the $300k SUV.
A 14-year-old Australian boy was arrested following a police pursuit that ended with the subject crashing a stolen Subaru Forester into a new Lamborghini Urus SUV.
Police in the port city of Fremantle, Australia were conducting routine patrol on Tuesday night when they received word that a stolen Forester had been spotted in nearby. The vehicle, which had been stolen during a home burglary on Oct. 6, was eventually spotted by officers as it sat parked in a driveway within their jurisdiction.
The officers quickly parked their department-issued Toyota Hilux behind the Forester and exited the vehicle. It was at that time that police allege the Forester rapidly reversed into the Hilux and took off, but the boy didn't make it far. The street where officers had located the vehicle was relatively short, and the pursuit ended after the teenager collided with the Lamborghini Urus before it even left the block.
The boy attempted to flee the scene but was found nearby following the crash. Police arrested the teenager and charged him with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, three counts of theft, and one count each of aggravated burglary and commit, as well as aggravated burglary with intent.
Police report that the teen was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday. However, an update to his charges was not made immediately available at the time of writing.
Of the three vehicles damaged in the teen's short rampage, the Urus was easily the most expensive of the lot, priced at around $290,000 ($430,000 AUD) for the local market. The Italian luxury SUV seems to have at least held its own despite the Subaru's impact looking rather severe, but it's still likely going to rack up a hefty repair bill, if not be declared a total loss.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
