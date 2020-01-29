840-HP Widebody Lamborghini Urus: For When a Normal Urus Is Just Too Subtle

As if the 641-horsepower Lamborghini Urus wasn't flashy or powerful enough, Miami-based tuners 1016 Industries has introduced an aftermarket kit that not only adds a carbon widebody to Lambo's hot-selling SUV, but can also be had with an ECU tune that lets it make up to 840 horsepower. Introverts and those who know the meaning of the word "subtlety" need not apply.

The body kit features redesigned front and rear ends that measure 87 and 100 millimeters wider than stock, respectively. Customers can choose to have their automotive appendages made from fiberglass, carbon fiber, or forged carbon and also have the choice of a satin or gloss finish. In case circumstances or tastes change (life moves fast for Urus owners, y'know) 1016 Industries says every one of its parts are replaceable, removable, and have been engineered to fit perfectly onto the car's original body panels, tabs, and clips fuss-free.