Man Wraps Lamborghini

Remember as a kid there was always that one present under the tree that you tried to figure out what it was just based on its shape or size? Maybe it had certain curves that gave it away or a rather convincing silhouette. Well, what we've got here is exactly that, and I bet you can't tell that it's a Lamborghini Urus SUV—kidding.

Or maybe you can, because that penguin wrapping paper that clings so loosely to the vehicle's body panels is akin to wrapping a vacuum cleaner and giving it to your significant other on Christmas morning. And even if you can make out what it is (you can), it's still Lamborghini's super SUV that's here to brighten your holidays just a little bit more.