How This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Went From a Christmas Wish to a 463-Cubic-Inch Pro-Tourer

Have you ever asked for cash as a gift? They say gifting money is tacky because it requires zero thought and sentiment, but cold hard cash can also be the gift of possibilities. On Christmas morning 2010, a then 13-year old Pat Gorman had only one wish—400 bucks. It was all he needed to reach his goal of $1,400 required to buy a rusty, Astro blue 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass S. Fast forward 10 years later, this once-traditional muscle car is now a pro-touring Olds-mo-beast, and the story of how they built it is true to old-school tradition.



The Christmas story on how Pat became the third and current owner of the Cutlass is worthy of a Hallmark movie. Pat wanted to buy a project car to fix-up by the time he was old enough to drive, and he wanted an Oldsmobile. Why? Because his father worked and saved to buy a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme convertible during his early teens. Unfortunately for Pat's father, that Olds was lost in a freak engine-bay fire the day he got his driver's license.



For months, Pat searched online for the right project car, and by "right" we mean affordable. This '70 Olds suddenly appeared on eBay with a buy-now price of $1,400. Close to Pat's price range, but he was still short $400.



On Christmas Day 2010, Pat received the $400 he needed, but the sentiment was bittersweet as weeks before the car's listing had vanished. He had the cash, but the Cutlass wasn't available and he decided to hold off on searching for another project. However, the small cardboard box where the money was stored included a set of stainless-steel car keys. At first, Pat thought they were the keys to his father's 1977 GMC truck and was ecstatic about having that as his first project car. Like a kid with a new Red Ryder BB gun, he ran out to the backyard to unlock the truck only to discover that the keys didn't fit in the ignition. A moment of confusion power-shifted into unexpected shock as he walked out of the backyard and saw the Astro-blue 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme parked in the driveway.