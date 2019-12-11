Drifting Around a Christmas Tree Is the Best Way to Decorate This Holiday Season

Plenty of little gearheads are gifted battery-powered toy cars each year for Christmas, but how many actually put them to good use? We've found at least one, who certifiably shreds donuts around his family's tree with a miniature Lamborghini Murcielago.

This video hails from Facebook where the clip has gained thousands of shares thanks to the undeniable skills of Drift Kid. He apparently got a head start on the drift life back in 2018 at the ripe age of three, when he established himself on social media with his own official page. Having appeared on television's Australia's Got Talent, he's no stranger to the limelight, either.

He's even got a list of sponsors—pretty impressive for a grade-schooler.