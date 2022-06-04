Mansory-Designed Lamborghini Urus Is Like Staring Into the Sun

The Lamborghini Urus is no wallflower in its most basic form. Adorned with sharp, aggressive angles and a cockpit-like interior that makes you feel more like a Top Gun pilot than a driver, the Urus is spectacularly showy as is. Just a few weeks ago, I borrowed a Urus in matte gray with neon green striping and I thought that was wild.

To that, luxury car modification firm Mansory says, “Hold my Prosecco.” As part of its “One of Ten” series, Mansory has revealed its Lamborghini Urus Venatus Evo with a host of add-ons that might make even Ferruccio himself gape in wonder.

Splashed with a shower of forged carbon fiber confetti, the Mansory Urus is finished in an unusual ombré white-to-black color scheme from front to back. A giant fixed wing keeps the SUV affixed to the road, which is key when you’re controlling this beast. It’s even more muscular than an off-the-shelf Urus, which starts with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque: This build jacks up the power to 900 hp and 811 lb-ft.

Founded in 1989 by Iranian-British tuner Kourosh Mansory, the mod shop is known for head-snapping colors and beyond-your-wildest-dreams builds (including armoring). Mansory's firm customizes luxury and supercars from Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lotus, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz, among others, and runs the Porsche-tuning arm of Rinspeed AG in Switzerland.

This Mansory Vanatus Evo S isn’t bulletproof but perhaps it deters criminals by blinding them with its yellow interior with white leather from the dashboard to the transmission tunnel. When I was a kid, my room was painted yellow; I love the color. However, it's not for everyone, and this Urus may be two steps past even the most yellow-loving person's threshold. The buyer who commissioned this SUV is someone who may be a little extra.

Mansory fitted this custom Urus with a modified hood with engine-cooling vents, forged carbon louvers on the front fenders, and lightweight rims. It's a look-at-me package that would be right at home in Las Vegas or Dubai, but who knows? Maybe you'll spot it down the street from you. If you do, snap a picture and send it my way.