$449,000 Texas Estate With 1.7-Mile Race Track in Backyard Is a Gearhead's Fantasy
The entire first floor is taken up by a six-car garage with room for more toys and tools than your average mechanic shop.
While any gearhead would kill for a garage like Jay Leno's, an even more perfect piece of real estate has popped up in the Lone Star State of Texas. It may not come with vintage Bugatti race cars or a new Ford GT, but it does include a few nice perks—the biggest being a full-scale race track in the backyard.
Located directly next to Motorsport Ranch in Cresson, Texas, this home is a 1,786-square-foot paradise for speed nuts and driving enthusiasts. It was built in 2005 and features modern two-story construction, the first floor of which is taken up entirely by a six-car garage—oh, and a two-car porte-cochere, which is fancy-talk for the spot you leave your car to be valeted at a hotel. A pair of hydraulic lifts provide extra convenience for both storage and mechanic work, and bevies of racks for tires, parts, and tools provide a professional-level workspace. Easy-to-clean race deck flooring lines the shop and, as you can see in the photos, it's fully outfitted for maintaining your crew's fleet of racing machinery.
Although the deed to the circuit, which includes two configurations measuring 1.3-miles and 1.7-miles respectively, isn't included with the purchase of the house, unparalleled access is up for offer. A short shuttle from the driveway lands you directly in the paddock with all the track's amenities at your disposal. Of course, you'll still need to pay your membership dues, which cost $100 per month following an initial, one-time fee of $3,700 according to the track's website.
Then, if you've got a family that could care less about motorsports and adrenaline, the rest of the estate is equally stellar. A wraparound balcony provides picturesque scenes of the Texas landscape and the cozy interior features two bedrooms as well as two-and-a-half bathrooms (in addition to the full-size washroom in the garage). Stained concrete floors compliment the open floor plan, and the kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and a walk-in pantry.
This rural utopia is listed for $449,000—a bargain considering its location, size, and condition. If you missed out on that $879k Houston home with its own private karting track in May, then this is your chance at redemption.
