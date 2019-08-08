$449,000 Texas Estate With 1.7-Mile Race Track in Backyard Is a Gearhead's Fantasy

While any gearhead would kill for a garage like Jay Leno's, an even more perfect piece of real estate has popped up in the Lone Star State of Texas. It may not come with vintage Bugatti race cars or a new Ford GT, but it does include a few nice perks—the biggest being a full-scale race track in the backyard.

Located directly next to Motorsport Ranch in Cresson, Texas, this home is a 1,786-square-foot paradise for speed nuts and driving enthusiasts. It was built in 2005 and features modern two-story construction, the first floor of which is taken up entirely by a six-car garage—oh, and a two-car porte-cochere, which is fancy-talk for the spot you leave your car to be valeted at a hotel. A pair of hydraulic lifts provide extra convenience for both storage and mechanic work, and bevies of racks for tires, parts, and tools provide a professional-level workspace. Easy-to-clean race deck flooring lines the shop and, as you can see in the photos, it's fully outfitted for maintaining your crew's fleet of racing machinery.