Humble $17.5M Florida Mansion Has Its Own Waterfront Race Track

Built for RV sales mogul Don Wallace on the banks of Lake Thonotosassa, this 36-acre estate features a little bit of everything to keep the whole family happy—eight bedrooms, 26 bathrooms, and conveniently, a 20-car garage. The gallery-style automotive display is perfect for housing whichever seven-figure pieces highlight your collection at the moment, and the eight-turn personal racetrack out back is perfect for proving their speed to your closest country club companions. Just be careful not to get lost on the way because between all the property's expansive buildings, there's a total of 42,782 square feet to navigate.

The main home is a four-story structure with hand-scraped, pillow-edged, acid-etched, custom-stained wood floors throughout. Other highlights for those who'd rather spend their time indoors consist of a 1950s-themed diner, a dedicated home gym complete with a saltwater pool, and a bowling alley. We don't have enough space on the page to talk about every detail, but just know this type of luxury is only available to someone who's spent their life building a recreational vehicle empire.

Stroll past the horse stables and you'll find the aforementioned garage, which Wallace formerly used to store a quarter of his 80-strong car collection. His previous items included a McLaren F1 LM that sold for $13.75 million back in 2015, as well as a 1964 Ferrari 250LM that commanded $17.6 million. You know, about the same price of this whole stinkin' mansion.

Twenty-six of Wallace's cars were sold at Mecum's Kissimmee auction last month, including the Slingshot Dragster, 1969 Dodge "Little Red Wagon," and the famous '67 Plymouth Barracuda Hemi Under Glass. Collectively, the price of his vehicles far outweighs the still-eye-watering cost of his Tampa-area home.