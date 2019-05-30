This $879,000 Houston Mansion Listed for Sale Includes a Private Go-Kart Track

The house that comes with it comes with plenty of space to work on a go-kart, too. While the beige polished tile and custom metal main-floor interiors look so out of place inside this home's stately colonial exterior that I want to send a distress call to McMansion Hell, all that shiny flooring does look relatively easy to clean if you rebuild an engine in the living room. Maybe they were just being practical when they did the interior to be extremely on-trend for 2006?

I don't think anyone has room to complain about an indoor kart rebuild here, either, when there's 12,821 square feet of interior space for everyone to spread out. As we all know, sometimes six garage bays isn't quite enough. Sometimes your project cars leak into the living room, and the side yard...and the kitchen, and...

You can buy your very own karting oasis here on Trulia for just $879,000.