Future of Pro Racing at Lime Rock Hinges on Pending Connecticut Court Case: Report

A lawsuit that allegedly determines the future of professional racing at Connecticut's esteemed Lime Rock Park is expected to be decided this next week in the state's Supreme Court.

The lawsuit kicked off in 2015, reports News Times, when the circuit's owner Skip Barber sought to negotiate with Salisbury, Connecticut regulators for provisions to hold two to three Sunday races—banned since 1959—annually, in exchange for reducing the number of "un-mufflered" events. Barber, however, encountered pushback from the city's zoning commission and a group called the Lime Rock Citizens Council, a homeowners' association which claims to represent the neighborhoods built in its vicinity.

The resulting clash reportedly reached the state's Superior Court, where Judge John Moore ruled in favor of Sunday racing in July of 2018, but also declared that the zoning commission had the right to oversee Lime Rock's noise levels. Lime Rock's ownership took issue with the ruling, insisting that the noise ordnances (obviously not conducive to motorsport) are under the jurisdiction of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, whereas its equally unsatisfied opposition allegedly contends that hosting a Sunday race would violate the original 1959 court injunction that banned such events.