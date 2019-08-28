The Roads Would Be Safer if Everyone Went to Skip Barber Racing School

Students start rolling in at dawn. Lime Rock Park is breathtaking at that hour; a ring of fog-dappled hills surround the 1.54 mile circuit, looking just as they did some sixty years ago when the track was bulldozed out of Connecticut's Litchfield Hills. Braking, turn-in, apex, and track-out points are still exactly as Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, Sam Posey, and Danika Patrick once navigated them. They're the very same ones a new racing driver will learn at Skip Barber Racing School's three-day course.

Not everyone cares about driving. Most of us do it out of convenience or obligation as something to be endured. Then, there are those who really love driving, many of whom, ironically, never learn how to do it well. Everyone on the road has a baseline of driving ability; call it grade school. But there is an equivalent to a master’s degree in driving, obtainable at a performance driving school like Skip Barber. Twelve Ford Mustang GTs are lined up in front of the Lime Rock clubhouse. Each car has been modified with a roll cage, racing seats, and a raft of safety equipment. As students arrive—myself included—they are issued five items that will stay with them for the duration of the course: a Roux R-1C helmet, a Stand 21 Racewear fire suit, a Race Keeper HDX2 data drive, insurance coverage courtesy of Hagerty, and, most importantly, one of those Mustangs.

Most people familiar with motorsports know the name Skip Barber. For decades, the former SCCA national champion racer operated one of the two most recognized names in racing schools (along with competitor Bob Bondurant). The Skip Barber Racing School was founded in 1976 at Lime Rock Park, which Skip still owns and operates. Recently, Anthony and Dan DeMonte of DeMonte Brothers Motorsports acquired the school, updated its fleet of racing cars, added more instructors, and rolled out a selection of both standard and custom-tailored courses. Its driving school slots were sold out by early summer. Racecraft is taught like a language—individually developed, strung together in combination, and then practiced in controlled, open lapping. Students spend most of the first day in the classroom, although they'll get some introductory track time during the seven-hour session. In class, they'll learn the textbook basics of high-performance driving, from managing traction in acceleration, deceleration, and turning, to choosing racing lines, to understanding and memorizing the flags officials use to communicate track conditions to drivers. Day two is split evenly between classroom studies and track time, and day three is spent almost entirely on track. The driving sessions are largely one car at a time. Single laps end at a stop box after turn seven (The Downhill), where three instructors stationed at different parts of the track critique drivers' skills via walkie talkie. For me, with no prior racing experience, the slow, methodical instruction was exactly what I needed.

By the middle of day three, instructors begin incorporating multi-car race scenarios to teach the deeper intricacies of racecraft. I'm still craving more individual laps to tighten up my skills, while more confident students are pushing to amp up the complexity. The day is nearly over when I miss a heel-toe downshift from fourth to third gear at turn one. Upsetting the car's balance sends me into oversteer, as the rear tires lose traction before the fronts, and the car begins to swap ends. I hammer the clutch and brake to the floor and wait out the inevitable spin. As I wind to a stop, the instructors approach to discuss how I might have recovered control (like, countersteering quicker), and how I can modify my approach by staying in fourth gear on the straight so I won't have to double downshift from fifth to third. Instructor Stephan Bastrzycki also uses my spin as a teachable moment to discuss how other drivers are expected to maneuver safely during a race when trouble occurs on track, read the flags correctly, and continue the race. “Do you need new pants?” another instructor jokes. Thankfully, I don't. "A lot of people think going to racing school means they have to be a race car driver," Colin Chambers, the school's head of marketing, tells me. "That’s not true. We've trained champions, and this year we have 15 drivers at NASCAR, but we've also trained 300,000 individuals who apply their skills in a wide range of driving activities. The skills we teach will make you a better and safer driver—and those skills can be applied on any road, not just a race track.”

