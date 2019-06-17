Indiana Gearheads Map Out Nurburgring Replica on US Roads—and You Can Drive it for Charity

Bummed out that you don't have the bucks to fly over to Germany and galavant around the world-famous Nurburgring, where egos and front ends are easily shattered? Dry those tears—a group of gearheads have spent nearly a year scouting a recreation on American soil. It's called the Schweinefiletring, and it's 175 miles of public roads tracing the wooded hills and valleys of southern Indiana in a supersized loop whose outline matches the original Green Hell. Hey, everything's bigger in America. The Schweinefiletring features a wide variety of sweeping curves and elevation changes that approximate the real thing—just, you know, ten times more of them. What it also has is a lineup of restaurants dotting the "circuit" serving up Indiana's favorite food: schweinefilet, a hubcap-sized slab of fried pork tenderloin that's a must if you're ever in town for the Indy 500. Now the Schweinefiletring is aiming to be the state's second wonder. You can take off and drive it right now, for free. Or you could wait until this weekend on June 22-23 and do it for the people, when the route will play host to a charity rally called the Tire Squeal with hundreds of car and pork enthusiasts hitting the road to raise money for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Nurburgring The real Nordschleife circuit, including the F1 Grand Prix track.

According to event founders and Indy car community leaders Brian Henry and Phil Wehman, 100 percent of the money and food raised by participants and sponsors will be donated to the organization. In addition, participating restaurants will also donate 10 percent of applicable sales directly to Gleaners. And there's another goal in mind—introducing people to some of the nicest driving roads in Indiana, which Wehman fondly remembers first tearing around in the Nineties in his Mazda Miata. "One day I was poking around on Google Earth looking for potential roads and I came across several of them, which from above looked like the 'Ring, but wasn't sure about its potential," Wehman told The Drive. "After some polishing and discovering in person, the finished route turned out to be a real gem. Several segments like the Bloomington to Bean Blossoms one have plenty of sharp curves and elevation changes through gorgeous forests—just like the real deal."

Getty Southern Indiana roads are famous for their many covered bridges.

Getty View from one of the segments near Brown County State Park.