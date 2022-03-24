An F1 Team Lost a $250,000 Diamond at the Monaco GP, and It’s Still Missing Today

The history of Formula 1 is full of controversy and skullduggery, usually related to sneaky engineering or the action on track. But this story has almost nothing to do with racing itself. Instead, it's a tale with all the makings of a Hollywood heist: Monaco, movie stars, and a $250,000 diamond that remains missing to this day. But this isn't fiction. Rewind to the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix. Jaguar Racing, its drivers, and its sponsors rolled into that race weekend looking to score some points and make a splash with a big promotion tied to the film Ocean's Twelve—the highlight of which involved the team placing real diamonds worth approximately $250K apiece on the nosecones of its two cars in the race. If you're already thinking that sounds like a bad idea, well, you're onto something.

Getty Images Drivers Christian Klien (left) and Mark Webber (right) stand with Ocean's Twelve stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon in the pits. The wing shown features the small, button-sized diamond the cars ran with on-track throughout the weekend.

As it happened, Jaguar driver Christian Klien crashed out on the very first lap, getting caught up in traffic, losing his front wing and spearing into the wall on a hairpin turn. Klien was ok; his car was craned off the track and the race continued. But the button-sized diamond previously affixed to the car's nose? It vanished, never to be seen again, sparking a mystery that remains unsolved today. How's that for PR? [Join us and our sister site, MEL Magazine, for Cars & Crime Week. It is a 10-story team-up between both sites that explores stories through the lens of cars and shows that true crime isn’t all serial killers and senseless murders (for the most part).] Diamonds Are an F1 Car's Best Friend The Monaco Grand Prix is itself the perfect example of wealth and excess in F1. The tiny principality's race is often considered the most prestigious on the calendar and a prime target for celebrities looking to immerse themselves in the greatest party in motorsport. With yachts parked by the track and the circuit winding amongst some of the most expensive real estate in the world, it provided a perfect backdrop for what was to unfold in May 2004. That year, Jaguar's F1 team was in its fifth season. There was plenty of pressure from Ford, the owner, and HSBC, the main sponsor, both of which were growing tired of the team's lackluster results. The team had finished seventh in the constructor's championship for two years running, so 2003's season had focused on cutting costs while aiming to achieve “respectability” with regards to performance. Both eluded the team nonetheless. Speaking to The Drive, Nav Sidhu, then Jaguar Racing's director of communications, notes that at that time the pressure was on for the team to deliver something to justify its huge budget. "It was no secret at the time that Ford was looking to sell the team," says Sidhu, adding that Jaguar Racing "was under a lot of pressure... to go out there, and really try and get value from its presence in Formula 1." Additionally, Sidhu had long felt that F1 wasn't doing enough with the promotional opportunities the spectacle of the Monaco Grand Prix presented, noting that "You'd get your stars turning up [at Monaco]...they'd put a pass on, they'd turn up on the grid, they'd do an interview to promote their new film or album, and that would be about as much as Formula 1 would do with these A-listers in town." Having heard Ocean's Twelve was in production, Sidhu set about pitching a promotional deal that would see the team reskin its whole operation for the Monaco Grand Prix with Ocean's Twelve branding. His plan was to use the glitz, glamour, and wealth of Monaco as the ideal backdrop to promote a heist film, while using the movie's stars to draw attention to the Jaguar brand. Perhaps fortuitously, Jaguar had previously worked with Steinmetz Group, a global diamond dealer, setting up the weekend's big moment: Steinmetz handed over multiple diamonds—five total, according to Sidhu—to be fitted to the nosecones of the actual race cars during the Grand Prix. For an early photocall, the cars wore a giant emerald-cut gem stuck on the front, unbranded. For the actual contest, genuine diamonds were set in a stainless steel carrier, which was embedded into the very tip of the nosecone, along with Steinmetz branding.

Getty Images A large emerald-cut gem was shown attached to a Jaguar R5 nosecone at a press event. However, the cars only ran with the smaller button-sized diamond on track.

Getty Images A close-up shot of one of the nosecones fitted with a button-sized Steinmetz diamond. Some noses were seen with a "Steinmetz" logo sticker, others without, as seen here.

In the history of outrageous PR stunts, the decision to mount expensive stones on the front of cars on a track known for tight racing sticks out as a curious one. Monaco is one of the easiest places to snag a wing on a barrier or to clip another car. (And if we're really going to get into it, the diamonds weren't the best tie-in with the film. Ocean’s Twelve primarily concerns the theft of a Fabergé egg, not a gemstone.) Regardless, varying reports valued the diamonds anywhere from $200,000 to over $350,000, depending on the media outlet, with confusion possibly stemming from the values being quoted in GBP or USD. The Guardian and CNN pegged the stones as worth £140,000 each, which at the time of the race, would come out to around $250,000 USD.



According to Sidhu, though, the danger was the point. “If there was no jeopardy, there wouldn't be a story in it in the first place. There’s nothing remotely interesting about putting a diamond on a car, other than situations where there might be a risk to that diamond.” While it might seem prudent to use stunt diamonds, Sidhu points out that it was out of the question. "These were real diamonds," says Sidhu, noting that "You're just not going to find a reputable diamond company in the world that's gonna give you fake diamonds." He adds that all parties were clearly aware of the risks going in, and that the reputational damage to Steinmetz if the diamonds were revealed to be fake would be far more costly than the value of a single lost diamond anyway.

Getty Images Sidhu's master plan involved getting the A-list stars of Ocean's Twelve down to the track. Clooney, Pitt, and Damon agreed after Sidhu made a pitch to the actors on the set of the film.

Sidhu's plan was bigger than just F1, too. His efforts to pitch the promotion to the movie's producer, Hollywood legend Jerry Weintraub, had paid off, and he'd secured a handshake deal that the stars of Ocean's Twelve would be present for the race weekend. Jaguar had press shoots with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon at the race, helping to generate major crossover appeal. It was an absolute PR coup for the midfield team. The stunt wasn't without its logistical hurdles, though. F1's parc ferme regulations state that cars cannot be modified beyond the qualifying session of the race weekend, meaning the cars couldn't just have the diamonds stuck on for the race itself. In the end, the Jaguar cars ran with the diamonds attached from Thursday practice onwards. Jaguar driver Klien even crashed in one of the practice sessions, though the damage was to the rear of the car, with the nose remaining unscathed. Looking back, that was just foreshadowing the events that would unfold on race day.

Getty Images Multiple nosecones are necessary in case some are damaged throughout the weekend. According to Sidhu, Steinmetz supplied five diamonds to the team for the nosecones.

Just Part of the Chaos On Sunday May 23, 2004, the last time anyone saw the diamond, Klien himself didn't even get to drive for very long. The race itself took some time to get going; the start was aborted twice, once for Olivier Panis stalling his Toyota, a second time for Jarno Trulli’s Renault leaking coolant onto the track. After all that fuss, the Grand Prix finally got underway on the third attempt.

Getty Images The start of the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix. Klien can be seen at the back of the pack, in between the two Jordans of Nick Heidfeld and Giorgio Pantano.

As the cars tore away, Klien immediately found himself in the thick of the struggle, having qualified a lowly 15th on the grid. Cars jostled for rank to secure their place in the typical Monaco precession, as the track offers little opportunity for passing. As is typical on Lap 1, carnage ensued. Trapped between the two Jordan entries at the back of the pack, Klien made contact with Nick Heidfeld's car. As a result, Klien's wing broke off and ended up jammed under the front wheels of his Jaguar. He was left with minimal braking ability and zero steering as his car plowed straight ahead down the run towards the Loews hairpin. The Jaguar went nose-first into the barriers on the first lap, with Klien's race over less than a minute after lights out. The nosecone of the Jaguar was buried in the tire wall, so marshals threw yellow flags to cover the area and stepped in to help recover the car. A group pushed the vehicle away from the tire wall and craned it off the track. It was an inauspicious end to rookie Klien’s first race at Monaco, all over before it had really begun.

Getty Images Marshalls working to recover Klien's car after the crash.

And what about the diamond? That's exactly what Sidhu was thinking at that moment, as he told The Independent just after the race while calls from press started pouring in. “At that point, I should probably have been worried about the car or the race or the driver but, I must admit, my immediate thought was for the diamond,” he said then. Complicating things, Jaguar team members couldn’t get to the car right away due to safety regulations during the Grand Prix. By the time they finally did get down there two hours later, they realized the diamond had disappeared. So Where Did It Go?

James Moy/Motorsport Images Klien's car hit the barriers at the Loews Hairpin, after contact with Nick Heidfeld's Jordan.