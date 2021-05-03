Ecuador's Downhill Soapbox Street Racing Is Verifiably Bananas

Soapbox cars are often seen in the United States as a lowly form of racing, one with which we can entrust children. Down in rally-crazed Ecuador, however, they seem to take their motorless-sport seriously, sprinting down mountainsides or urban courses in purpose-built prototypes, often exceeding 60 mph under the pull of gravity alone.

Carrera Coches de Madera, translating awkwardly as "wooden car race," is an evidently popular pastime in hilly Ecuador, with roots dating back to the 1940s according to Quito Informa. Some events utilize cars crewed by two; one of whom mainly steers while the other pushes with their feet in slower sections, and throws their weight around in corners akin to motorcycle sidecar racers.