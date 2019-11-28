For Sale: Restored 1988 Grand Wagoneer Limo Offers 22 Feet of Wood Grain Glory

When it comes to stretch limousines, they’re typically based on Lincoln Town Cars, Cadillacs of all sorts, and even a stray Hummer H2 here and there. Wouldn't it be cooler, however, if you could have one built out of a 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer? That's exactly what we've found for sale in the great Midwest for just under $70,000.

Located in the fittingly named town of Overland, Missouri near St. Louis is one of 60 Grand Wagoneer stretch limos ever made. And honestly, we're surprised there were that many to begin with. According to its description, it was originally built for duty in the state of Colorado shuttling skiers and snowboarders to and fro.