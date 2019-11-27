First-Ever AMC AMX/3 Prototype Bound for Restoration After Sitting for Nearly 50 Years

After the first body came out of a small Livorno, Italy-based shop by the name of Autofficina, one Salvatore Diomante, an engineer for Bizzarrini, completed chassis No. 1 so it could go straight to Munich for testing. However, BMW’s engineering team noted that the car had serious flaws. It was poorly mended and Munich’s engineers found its frame flexed so badly under hard acceleration and braking maneuvers, it severely affected the AMX/3’s rear suspension and steering geometry and even broke welds.

That’s when ItalDesign took over to construct the remaining prototypes for testing and development. But before the project could even continue, BMW ended its testing program in January of 1970 and AMC called the program off altogether, leaving those nine prototypes, including the car you see here.

AMC then imported two of the nine cars already made for study while This example remained in Italy. It wasn't until October of 1972 that Dick Teague, AMC’s then-vice president of design, imported its shell into the states and then had it repainted from its original green color to the yellow hue that’s still on the car today.