Genesis’ First-Ever Le Mans Prototype Looks Stunning

We may have to wait another year to see the stunning new Genesis prototype hit the track in full force, but judging by the renderings revealed Wednesday morning, the GMR-001 will be a stunner. Set to run in WEC’s Hypercar class globally in 2026 and IMSA’s GTP in North America in 2027, the sleek prototype represents Genesis’ first attempt at world-class endurance racing.

The GMR-001 will run under the Korean automaker’s new Magma sub-brand, which is how Genesis is tying its racing efforts to its high-performance, street-going vehicles. This effectively means that Genesis is declaring war on its direct rivals, not just on the luxury passenger car front, but also in motorsport. Depending on the series, it will be competing against the likes of Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, Toyota—and even Ferrari and Peugeot.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Not a whole lot was divulged at the unveiling event in Dubai, and even more perplexing is the fact that Genesis didn’t bring a full-scale show car to its own party. The reveal involved showing the renderings you see here, as well as a scaled-down model—maybe the size of a wind tunnel test mule—of the GMR-001 and propped it on a table for everyone to see.

Genesis

Oreca will provide the chassis, but it’s unclear which type of engine Genesis will opt for, though there are several options. Its opponents run everything from naturally aspirated and turbocharged V8s to twin-turbo V6s, so it’ll be interesting to see which route the Koreans take. According to Fred Smith at Road & Track, the automaker hinted at its future pick by mentioning an existing “turbocharged V8 based on the turbo-four found in its WRC car.”

The brand’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke is responsible for the stunning design—no surprises there, though I’m curious to see how much of this concept makes it to reality. After all, crash structures and other vital race components will carry higher importance over aesthetics. Even if the race-ready form of the car retains 75% of what I see here, it’ll be superb.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from today’s announcement is who will be piloting the GMR-001 come race day. Two heavyweight drivers were announced; three-time overall Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer, and IMSA star (and multi-race winner) Pipo Derani. Their experience will be vital to get this new program up and running, especially with Lotterer’s time at Audi and Porsche Penske, and Derani’s tenure at Cadillac. More drivers will surely be announced in due time, though all will be working under the direction of team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com