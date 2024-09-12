Genesis Is Going Endurance Racing With an LMDh Prototype

Hyundai Motorsport is taking on endurance racing and it’s doing so with its premium Genesis brand. What’s more, it’s gunning for overall wins with an LMDh prototype that can compete in IMSA’s top-level GTP category or WEC Hypercar. That means it’ll compete against the most established, successful teams in motorsport history—think Porsche, Cadillac, and the like.

While it hasn’t specified if it will race in IMSA, WEC, or both, it’s a big move on Hyundai’s part to elevate the Genesis brand. Competing on this stage, in the world’s most prestigious and difficult races, could drastically improve Genesis’ image as a premium performance brand. Seeing the Genesis marque potentially racing alongside brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Cadillac, and BMW, will earn it street cred among motorsport enthusiasts, which is exactly what Hyundai wants.

“Genesis is proud to announce its ambitious entry into the world of endurance racing through the LMDh program,” Hyundai Motorsport and Genesis said in a statement, according to the FIA. “Genesis is actively exploring programs to strengthen its high-performance image, and after a thorough evaluation of various options, LMDh emerged as the most strategic choice for us at this time.”

The LMDh class consists of the fastest, highest-performance prototypes that compete for overall wins, rather than just class wins. That means Genesis will have to create a purpose-built hybrid hypercar rather than simply tuning an existing platform to the extreme. In lower classes, manufacturers can race with racing versions of their road cars but LMDh cars must be unique. The chassis needs to be sourced from one of the four approved chassis suppliers—Dallara, Multimatic, Ligier, or Oreca—it needs a hybrid powertrain that makes 500 kW (671 horsepower), and it needs to weigh a minimum of 2,270 pounds.

Neither Hyundai Motorsport nor Genesis revealed a date for its LMDh entry, so the 2025 season seems unlikely. However, when it does enter, it will be exciting to see Genesis take on the most iconic manufacturer racing teams in history. Hyundai’s come a long way, hasn’t it?

X Gran Racer VGT Concept. Genesis

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com