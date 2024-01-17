A Ford Raptor Will Race In the 2025 Dakar Rally

It's going to be a busy next couple of years for the folks at Ford Performance. Not only is it launching the Ford Mustang GT3 program for IMSA and WEC this year, but the Blue Oval's performance division just announced that a Ford Raptor-branded truck will race in the Dakar Rally come 2025.

Ford carefully referred to the upcoming machinery as a "Raptor-branded race truck," leading us to believe that it could either be an F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, or Ranger Raptor to tackle the grueling off-road race. Judging by the teaser photo released, however, it's likely the latter—especially when taking into consideration that the Ranger has already been racing in the Dakar since 2014.

M-Sport, Ford's longtime partner in the World Rally Championship, will be developing the vehicle and running the Dakar operation. The two have a long rally history together, but perhaps my favorite product that's resulted from their collaboration is this sweet line of body kits for Transit vans.