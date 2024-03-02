Ford Invites Bronco Owners to a Giant Eclipse Party in Texas

At Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeo sites, 2022 and newer Bronco owners (the super-stretched Bronco mashup need not apply) get a free day of fun in the dirt with guided trail rides. Sprinkled across the country in Texas, Utah, New Hampshire, and Nevada, these outdoor playpens for off-roading fans are designed to instill confidence and cement brand loyalty. They're also located in gorgeous parts of the country made for vacations.

If you're a Bronco owner and planning a last-minute getaway to view the April 8 solar eclipse somewhere in the path of totality, Ford has your back. The brand is hosting a Texas-sized eclipse party at its Lone Star State Off-Roadeo for owners and their guests for $2,2159.59 per vehicle with tax. That includes five meals, a guided drive (for the first 60 takers), and a camping spot for two nights. There’s also a day pass for $644.09 that comes with two meals.

According to the marketing people at the Blue Oval, the eclipse is expected to last roughly four minutes and 13 seconds at the Texas Bronco Off-Roadeo location, which is among the longest times in the U.S. As a longtime Austin, Texas resident, I may be somewhat biased but I think the Hill Country site is a beautiful spot to visit and to see the eclipse within the path of totality. Don’t miss Torchy’s Tacos, a margarita at Pappasito’s, and a sunset viewing at Hula Hut if you’re coming this way.

Immediately after the eclipse (around 3 PM CT), Ford will reveal its new Bronco Raptor Blackout Package. This shindig is only open to former Bronco Off-Roadeo attendees or those with a future reservation, so get on the list if you’re not already. It’s strictly BYOB (bring your own Bronco) and will be a blast for off-roading and camping fans.

Even if you don't make it to the Austin area for the eclipse and you're a new Bronco owner, register yourself for the Off-Roadeo experience. It's a great experience and you get it free with the vehicle; don't waste it.