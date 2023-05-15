Ford Bronco Owners Say Trail Turn Assist Is Breaking Diffs

The Ford Bronco has been lauded for its off-road credentials since launch. It achieves its prowess through a combination of mechanical fundamentals and technology. Now, though, some owners are drawing issue with the Trail Turn Assist feature, accusing it of breaking their trucks.

As reported by CarScoops, the problem concerns the rear axle assembly. Two owners have reported plug welds on the axle tubes failing on the Bronco6G forums, with the tubes having shifted relative to the differential assembly. In one post, the owner says that Ford reportedly denied warranty coverage for the problem as he had driven the vehicle off-road. Another poster alleges that they couldn't get a repair under warranty due to aftermarket suspension mods.

The Bronco features Ford's Trail Turn Assist system, which locks the brake on one rear wheel to reduce the vehicle's turning circle. Trail Turn Assist is intended for use off-road on soft surfaces to enable the driver to execute tighter turns in difficult situations. Owners have been placing the blame for the problem on this new feature, with one stating "The forces from one brake being locked up, and the other side unlocked, combine with the forces that want to cause axle wrap or pinion lift (twist) are too much for Dana spicers [differential] housing."

It's plausible that Trail Turn Assist could play a role in this issue, particularly given the Bronco's rear brakes are attached to the axle tube. Defective or weaker plug welds on the assembly could fail when the feature is used, particularly if the feature is used inappropriately on sealed surfaces.

Ford officially states that the Bronco is warrantied for off-road use in accordance with the directions in the owner's manual. Ford

While some have accused the Dana differential of not being up to scratch, that would suggest a major oversight by Ford. Typically, OEM vehicle testing is hardcore and exhaustive, and the Bronco's development was no exception to that rule. It seems unlikely the stock differential wouldn't be designed to handle the loads from the Trail Turn Assist feature, though stranger things have happened.

Of course, the jury is still out as to the exact cause of this issue. Some forum posters note that vehicles suffering this problem are fitted with aftermarket suspension components and larger wheels and tires, which could put more stress on the differential assembly. It's not uncommon for manufacturers to err when warrantying a vehicle that has been modified.

As for the denied warranty claims, Ford has indicated to The Drive that it is currently looking into the matter. It bears noting that Ford explicitly states it will warranty the Bronco for off-road use, given the vehicle's clear design intent. Whether that extends to vehicles with aftermarket lift kits and significantly larger wheels is another thing entirely. The company has always noted that failures caused by mods aren't covered under warranty, so the root cause of the issue will clearly play a role here.