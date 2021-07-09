Yes, This Is Really the Ford Bronco’s Front License Plate Mount

Front license plates are a tough detail to accommodate in any vehicle design, especially one as rigidly retro as the regal 2021 Ford Bronco. In retrospect, it should have been obvious why Ford didn't show off prototypes with plates installed, because if it had, we would've realized its awful location.

This has only become apparent now that Broncos are, after multiple delays, hitting dealerships, and doing so with their plates mounted to their grilles. It's not a flattering look, perhaps a little bucktoothed, though not nearly to the extremity of the new BMW 3 and 4 Series. This location does, however, obscure the work of Ford's designers, who penned a trio of grille designs only for them to be partially blocked by the plate.