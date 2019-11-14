For Sale: Unrestored 1924 Ford Model T Barn-Find Discovered After 50 Years in Hiding
Better yet, the seller claims it's in running, driving condition.
The term “barn find” gets tossed around quite a bit in the collector car world, diluting its original meaning to describe special classics discovered in unlikely places and conditions. This once-forgotten 1924 Ford Model T Roadster listed on Craigslist, however, fits the true definition perfectly.
This particular example out of Torrington in Northwest Connecticut was actually found in, well, a barn, where it had been in storage for the last five decades. Torrington is a small town nestled in the middle of several state parks with preserved farmland nearby, so it's no surprise that it was tucked away where you'd normally find tractors and equipment of that ilk.
According to the description, this car is all original, from the paint to the upholstery, as well as whatever’s left of the folding cloth top. Even the window frames are intact, which is a bit of a shocker for Model Ts.
Despite living most of its life in the Northeast where winter is heavy and road salt is common, there’s reportedly zero rust or rot on the frame. The seller even says the “car runs good” and it features the original pans, having only done approximately 30,000 miles if the odometer is accurate.
It’s up for sale for just $5,900 and the sale includes a secondary set of Hassler shock absorbers.
As for the Model T's historical significance, you probably already know the story. It was the world’s first-ever mass-produced vehicle and given its importance in pioneering the modern car, you'd expect it to be worth a pretty penny. Truth be told, though, Model Ts aren’t typically worth much, unlike that barn-found and totally unrestored Lamborghini Miura discovered earlier in October. Not only did Ford produce a ton of them, but any attempt to keep them original and running requires plenty of time and effort. Many replacement parts for the Model T need to be custom fabricated, simply because some OEM parts are no longer available.
As such, a quick search of the classic car market for ’24 Model Ts revealed that fully restored examples typically hover in the mid-$20,000 range. Anything more expensive tends to be hot-rodded and simply based on the Model T, featuring extensive custom work which justifies their higher asking price.
Still, as the saying goes for collector cars, "It’s only original once."
