For Sale: Unrestored 1924 Ford Model T Barn-Find Discovered After 50 Years in Hiding

The term “barn find” gets tossed around quite a bit in the collector car world, diluting its original meaning to describe special classics discovered in unlikely places and conditions. This once-forgotten 1924 Ford Model T Roadster listed on Craigslist, however, fits the true definition perfectly.

This particular example out of Torrington in Northwest Connecticut was actually found in, well, a barn, where it had been in storage for the last five decades. Torrington is a small town nestled in the middle of several state parks with preserved farmland nearby, so it's no surprise that it was tucked away where you'd normally find tractors and equipment of that ilk.

According to the description, this car is all original, from the paint to the upholstery, as well as whatever’s left of the folding cloth top. Even the window frames are intact, which is a bit of a shocker for Model Ts.