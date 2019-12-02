Lincoln Electric SUV Could Be First to Ride on Rivian Platform Under Ford Partnership

When Ford announced in April that it'd pour $500 million into electric vehicle startup Rivian, the happy couple also proclaimed they'd collaborate on the development of a battery-powered pickup truck and SUV. We may now have some idea of what has been incubating these past several months, with rumors of a Rivian-based electric Lincoln surfacing just prior to Thanksgiving.

Citing an employee of a Ford supplier, Reuters reports that this model will be an electric SUV based on Rivian's "skateboard" platform, which tucks its batteries into the floor so as not to impact cabin space. This model will reportedly arrive in mid-2022, following the introduction of Lincoln's first electric model next year, which will be a compact crossover based on the Ford Mustang Mach-E.