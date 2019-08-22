See Rivian R1T Adventure Truck's Awesome Stowaway Camp Kitchen and Shelter in Action

Those who consider themselves "overland enthusiasts" are no less than thrilled about the Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV. The pair of electric off-roaders are promised to pack loads of equipment for hitting the trail with zero emissions to boot, meaning they're both exceedingly capable and eco-friendly while looking certifiably handsome. Rivian wants to retain that wow-factor ahead of its trucks reaching customers' hands and has rolled out a stowaway mobile kitchen, which retracts into the R1T's innovative bed storage area seamlessly.

The entire package is impressive, firstly because of the idea to create extra dry cargo space inside the bed. This allows for drivers to pack anything that'll fit—from camping gear to groceries—without taking up room in the cabin or box. Secondly, the concept of developing a camp kitchen to slide in and out in a cinch makes for supreme convenience when it's time to whip up some chow at your crew's base site for the weekend.

See a prototype of the equipment in action here, with the scenic backdrop of Arizona's Coconino National Forest: