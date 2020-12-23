The Rivian R1T’s Onboard Power Supply Lit Up 20,000 Christmas Lights With a Single Outlet

The holiday season is upon us, and even if the Christmas cheer is dampened a bit because of the pandemic, you can still set up as many lights as you want. Woohoo! That's Rivian's attitude, at least, because the automaker gave employees and their families a full-fledged light show with a little help from its electric R1T adventure truck.

Power outlets in pickups are commonplace now. Heck, you could run a whole kitchen with the power from a new Ford F-150 hybrid. However, Rivian's display of holiday cheer was made even more impressive by the fact that all 20,000 LED lights were plugged into a single bed-mounted outlet. Mobile generators—they're so nice.