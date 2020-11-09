Rivian R1T and R1S Online Configurators Go Live Nov. 16: Report
After showing off prototypes of its electric R1T truck and R1S SUV at auto shows across the country, and even taking them on a journey from the southern tip of the American continent to California in the Long Way Up documentary, Rivian is reportedly launching the online configurators of its adventure-centric EVs on Nov. 16, 2020.
The launch date of the configurators was spotted by users of the Rivian Owners Forum, who quickly screen-grabbed the announcement before it was removed from the automaker's homepage. However, it appears that access to the configurator will be reserved only for pre-order holders, if it does, in fact, launch next week.
"Our configurator is launching to preorder holders on 11/16," a banner allegedly read at the top of the Rivian homepage, per the image shared on the forum.
Rivian has remained somewhat quiet this year after its efforts to bring both of its vehicles to production were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic, much like everyone else's in the industry. Back in June, however, it released some footage of the reportedly 750-horsepower R1T electric pickup truck letting it all hang out in an Arizona desert, and even doing some mild rock-crawling and dirt-drifting.
We've reached out to Rivian for confirmation on the configurator launch date, and we will update this story when we hear back.
