Watch Rivian's R1T Electric Truck Prove Itself Off-Road

The virus we're all very much over hearing about may have killed Rivian's tie-up with Lincoln, but its own electric vehicle aspirations remain—if a little behind schedule. Indeed, testing of the electric R1T pickup truck carries on in Arizona, where Rivian has filmed R1T prototypes goofing off undergoing very serious, important testing. Like rock crawling, drifting, and presumably, enough tank turns to make even a carnie dizzy.

Rivian gave the public a glimpse of this smiles-compulsory testing process in a video posted to its YouTube channel, which showcases an R1T in a cutesy camouflage pattern depicting the many outdoor activities it can facilitate. But since Rivian is there to torture-test the truck before it goes on sale rather than canoe, it wastes no time unleashing the R1T's reported 750 horsepower, which are said to give it a zero-to-60 time of as little as three seconds.