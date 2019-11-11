Undisguised Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Spotted Testing in Canada
It's also our first time seeing this swanky blue color with yellow accents.
The much-anticipated Rivian R1T electric pickup truck was recently spotted driving around Vancouver Island in Ucluelet, British Columbia. YouTube channel Ukeedaze uploaded the short clip, which appears to show the futuristic pickup driving around the charming Canadian town with a crew in a Chevrolet Suburban in front. It's unclear what exactly the prototype and its crew were doing, but by the looks of the equipment in the SUV and the fact that it had its rear hatch open, we assume it was filming some sort of commercial or B-roll video for the American automaker.
The greenish-blue R1T can be seen in all of its quirky glory rolling through a street intersection in utter silence and cruising around slowly to make sure the crew in front can get a good look/shot of it. As we've noticed in previous videos, the R1T shows a healthy amount of ground clearance thanks to its off-road-ready suspension and wheel and tire package. The clip also shows the Rivian’s unique through-body storage space that lives between the passenger compartment and the bed, and there's even a large item being carried in the bed, although it's not clear what it is exactly.
The R1T is promising to be an exciting vehicle, for sure. It’s said to have up to 750 horsepower, 400 miles of range on a single charge, and a zero-to-60 time of just three seconds. Furthermore, a quad-motor system enables a trick four-wheel-drive system to make sure it can go off the beaten path. Further bumping its credibility as a real truck, the R1T has a wading depth of over three feet and a maximum towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.
Last time we caught a glimpse of the R1T it was way down south in Tierra del Fuego in Argentina, where multiple prototypes were seen testing in mountainous, rugged, and high-altitude settings back in September.
Rivian has drawn major attention this year, receiving massive investment dollars from Amazon, Ford, and Cox Automotive (Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader's parent company). The company also has another vehicle in the works, a three-row SUV called the R1S, which has similar performance figures but a lower towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.
