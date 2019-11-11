Undisguised Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Spotted Testing in Canada

The much-anticipated Rivian R1T electric pickup truck was recently spotted driving around Vancouver Island in Ucluelet, British Columbia. YouTube channel Ukeedaze uploaded the short clip, which appears to show the futuristic pickup driving around the charming Canadian town with a crew in a Chevrolet Suburban in front. It's unclear what exactly the prototype and its crew were doing, but by the looks of the equipment in the SUV and the fact that it had its rear hatch open, we assume it was filming some sort of commercial or B-roll video for the American automaker.

The greenish-blue R1T can be seen in all of its quirky glory rolling through a street intersection in utter silence and cruising around slowly to make sure the crew in front can get a good look/shot of it. As we've noticed in previous videos, the R1T shows a healthy amount of ground clearance thanks to its off-road-ready suspension and wheel and tire package. The clip also shows the Rivian’s unique through-body storage space that lives between the passenger compartment and the bed, and there's even a large item being carried in the bed, although it's not clear what it is exactly.