Could This Rendering of a Rally-Inspired EV Preview Rivian’s Upcoming Third Model?

Electric vehicle startup Rivian promises big-time performance from its upcoming R1T and R1S models with a claimed 800-plus horsepower and approximately 825 pound-feet of torque in both applications. These massive numbers come courtesy of the brand's high-output battery pack which supplies power to a motor at each wheel, resulting in instant twist at all four corners. It's anticipated that, eventually, Rivian will introduce a third model that's even quicker, though it won't be a truck or SUV. Instead, according to company CEO and founder R.J. Scaringe, it'll be "the Rivian interpretation of a rally car with a lot of ground clearance.” And hopefully, it'll look a lot like this.

Rivian Forums

The folks at Rivian Forums rendered their own concept based on leaked photos of a supposed prototype that was spotted this February at the automaker's Michigan headquarters. You can see that the drawing rocks boxy fender flares, similar to that seen in the spy photos. It also has a sloped roofline and four doors, making this the sort of rally-raid machine we're used to seeing attack Dakar stages across the globe. The concept is still decidedly a Rivian given its familiar front fascia and rear-end design. It also features side-view cameras in place of traditional mirrors like the R1T and R1S, and the rally car could presumably ride on the same "Skateboard" platform as its off-road brethren. In another nod to the company's innovative spirit, you'll spot a solar panel mounted to the car's back glass along with an active rear spoiler that would theoretically deploy at speed.

Rivian Forums

Rivian Forums