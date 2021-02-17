Rivian Is Not Messing Around With Its Off-Road Tests of the R1T

Those of us patiently waiting for the arrival of the Rivian R1T have something else to salivate over: some brief clips of it off-road testing in Arizona wherein the electric pickup definitely holds its own.

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe posted a pair of clips over the past week where they're definitely not taking it easy on their test truck. The eerily quiet truck only leaves the sound of the rocks it travels over, but the point is—it gets over them.

The first obstacle shows just how rigid the R1T is as its travels over some lumpy depressions in a gravel road. Naturally, some of the R1T's wheels popped up in the air through this section, but the four drive wheels kept clawing it forwards anyway.