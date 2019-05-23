Arizona Rental Car Workers Arrested for Stealing Dozens of Cars, Shipping Them to Mexico

We've all probably taken a pen or two home from the office or used the company printer for things that aren't necessarily work-related, but this takes workplace theft to a whole new level. Three friends who all happen to work at rental car companies at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have been arrested and charged with vehicle theft after stealing at least 26 cars off of their employers' lots, reports ABC15 Arizona. Rick White, 23, and Dwayne Cantley, 45, worked at Hertz while Tyshawnee Collins, 20, was employed at Enterprise.

Reportedly, the rental car bandits colluded in driving cars off of their lots without scanning them. According to police, all three of the accused can be seen pretending to scan cars out in surveillance video footage. Hertz apparently told police that 21 of the stolen vehicles ended up in Mexico just days after they went missing.